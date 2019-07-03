KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for help in tracking down a missing man.

Investigators say that 51-year-old Herbie James was traveling from Detroit to Grand Rapids on March 4th. James is believed to have arrived in Kalamazoo but didn’t board the final leg of his journey to Grand Rapids that evening.

James is described as a black male, about 5’5” tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red skull cap.

If you have any information on James, please contact the Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.