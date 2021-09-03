Man charged after homemade explosive goes off in Newaygo High School

Authorities have not specified the relationship between Saylor and the 16-year-old boy who detonated the device, injuring himself and four other classmates.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities have arrested an adult man after a teen “accidentally” detonated a homemade explosive device inside Newaygo High School Monday.

33-year-old David Robert Daniel Saylor was charged Tuesday with one count of manufacture or possession of Molotov Cocktail and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Saylor is also charged as a habitual offender.

A probable cause conference for Saylor is set for March 18, 2021 at the 78th District Court in White Cloud.

Authorities have not specified the relationship between Saylor and the 16-year-old boy who detonated the device, injuring himself, four other classmates and a teacher.

The device, which was originally reported as a firework, also caused smoke to fill the halls. The school administration called 911, and the building was immediately evacuated; students were transferred to the bus garage.

According to an update Tuesday, additional explosive devices were located at a home Monday night during a search warrant tied to the investigation. The explosive devices were safely detonated by the MSP Bomb Squad.

