Man charged in connection to accidental shooting death of GR teen

The teen's death happened in the home of George Gross Jr., who has been charged due to leaving a gun in a place accessible to children.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to the accidental shooting death of 13-year-old Gabe Hojnacki, who was shot and killed by another teen in May.

The shooting happened Saturday, May 28 at a home on Alpine Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets in Grand Rapids. Hojnacki and another 13-year-old boy had been playing with a handgun unsupervised when Hojnacki was accidentally shot in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The teen who shot Hojnacki was charged with careless discharge causing death. If he is found guilty, he could receive a 93-day misdemeanor up to a high misdemeanor of two years.

On Thursday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced that George Gross Jr., 60, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to Hojnacki's death. The shooting happened in Gross' home, and Becker says the gun was left in a place that was accessible to children.

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $7,500 fine. Gross will be arraigned in the 61st District Court.

After the shooting, family members remembered Hojnacki as a spunky, free-spirited and adventurous boy. They said he was kind and was loved by everyone.

His family sent 13 ON YOUR SIDE a statement saying in part, "He loved many activities including fishing, going to his family's cabin, playing sports and riding with his friends. This is such a tragedy and we are all devastated."

