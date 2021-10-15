Man charged in 1982 disappearance of 9-month-old child

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says investigators believe Williams killed the girl as an “act of control over her mother."

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A Chicago man has been charged in Michigan with murder in the disappearance of a 9-month-old girl in 1982.

Isiah Williams is accused of taking the child from her mother during a physical altercation when they lived together in Ohio nearly 40 years ago. Olisa Williams has never been found and is presumed dead.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says investigators believe Williams killed the girl as an “act of control over her mother." Isiah Williams and Denise Frazier-Daniel were married, although Williams wasn’t Olisa’s biological father.

Williams is opposing extradition to Michigan while in jail in Chicago.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.