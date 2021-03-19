Man charged in connection to string of Kent County burglaries

White is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility with a bond set at $15,000.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old Grand Rapids man has been charged in connection to a string of burglaries that took place throughout Kent County.

Ziquadreon White, 19, was charged Thursday with two counts of breaking and entering with intent, one count of attempt breaking and entering with intent, and one count of larceny less than $200.

White is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility with a bond set at $15,000. He also faces additional charges from other law enforcement agencies.

On March 16, between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., several West Michigan law enforcement agencies, including the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Sparta Police Department, and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, responded to business burglaries within their jurisdiction.

Throughout the investigation, a suspect description and vehicle were obtained. Investigators confirmed that the suspect and vehicle were similar in all incidents. The vehicle was located by investigators and was later learned to be stolen.

The Grand Rapids Police Department, the Michigan State Police, and the Walker Police Department assisted in apprehending the male driver and female passenger who were located in the stolen vehicle.

