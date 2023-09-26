Man charged in shooting that critically injured 16-year-old boy

Jose Guadalupe Morin has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged in a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured earlier this month.

Jose Guadalupe Morin has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The shooting happened Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the E&J Laundromat on Kalamazoo Avenue SE. Responding officers found a 16-year-old shot in the back of the store. Police rendered aid, and he was sent to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting was part of a robbery during the initial investigation.

"This...16-year-old is far too young to be involved in a violent incident like this," said Police Chief Eric Winstrom after the shooting. "We're going to do everything we can to make sure that this all gets sorted out. But I'm not sure where the facts are going to lead us."

Morin will be arraigned at the 61st District Court. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.