HOLLAND, Mich. - The suspect in the shooting death of a 14-year-old gang member has been charged with murder.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Juan Sandro Cabrera appeared in Holland District County Monday. Cabrera was located and arrested Friday morning, but not arraigned until Monday on open murder, weapons and gang-related charges for the Feb. 16 shooting death of Holland teen, Troy "TJ" Wells. Cabrera was denied bond.

Wells was shot multiple times with an AR-15 rifle in the hallway outside of a party happening in a room at the Hampton Inn. The shooting happened after a dispute between rival gangs. According to police, the party included Latin Kinds members and Wells was a known member of the Gangster Disciples.

There are several other people connected to the case that could face charges.

