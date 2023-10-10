Jenison man in critical condition after Zeeland car vs semi crash

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said that originally dispatch had told them that the crash involved a semi truck versus a car.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 pm the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and emergency medical responders were dispatched to a crash scene on Chicago Dr at 80th Ave in Zeeland Twp.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said that originally dispatch had told them that the crash involved a semi truck versus a car and that the driver of the car was pinned inside.

Upon investigation the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the car was a Pontiac Grand Prix. The 21-year-old male driver from Jenison was heading eastbound on Chicago Dr. near 80th. While also heading eastbound, the 48-year-old semi truck driver was attempting to complete a Michigan turn. The semi truck pulled into the path of the Pontiac, causing the collision.

The car struck the side of the semi truck trailer, causing the driver to be pinned in.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by Zeeland Twp. Fire and then transported to a Grand Rapids area hospital in critical condition.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.