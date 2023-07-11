x
Local News

Man crossing intersection in wheelchair seriously injured after being hit by car

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man was seriously injured Tuesday morning after he was hit while crossing a road in Grandville.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Prairie Street and Wilson Avenue, near the police station and the Grandville Public Library. The man had been crossing in a wheelchair when he was hit by a car.

Police say he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car remained at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

Parts of the road were closed for several hours for investigation.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grandville Police Department at 616-538-6110, option 2.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

