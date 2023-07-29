Man dead after being crushed by vehicle in Grand Rapids Saturday

The incident occurred on Perkins Ave NE, the man was pinned under the vehicle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that a man has passed away after being crushed by a vehicle Saturday evening.

Grand Rapids Police could not confirm any other information at this time, except that the man had passed away from his injuries.

