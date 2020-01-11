Man ejected from car, killed after drunk driving crash in Grand Rapids

Police say the 39-year-old woman driving the car was drunk, and the man who was ejected was not wearing a seatbelt.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after a drunk driving crash early Sunday morning in Grand Rapids.

The incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 32nd Street and Chamberlain Avenue SE. A 47-year-old man was ejected from a car after the driver drove off the road and hit a tree.

Police say the 39-year-old woman driving the car was drunk, and the man who was ejected was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman has a possible broken foot.﻿

