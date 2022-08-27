Man dead after overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

The shooting happened near Stewart Street SW and S Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids overnight, police say.

Police responded to a shooting near Stewart Street SW and S Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m., where officers found an adult man suffering from injuries.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The man's identity will not be released until family is notified.

Grand Rapids' Major Case Team is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.