Man dies after being struck by Rapid bus Friday afternoon

GRPD is withholding his name until next of kin is notified.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after being hit by a Rapid bus Friday afternoon, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police were dispatched to South Division Ave and McConnell Street SW around 2:15 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian hit by a bus.

When they arrived they say they found a 45-year-old Grand Rapids man who was injured. Investigation showed the bus was pulling away from the platform when the man stumbled from the platform and into the side of the moving bus then on to the roadway where he was struck again.

He was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. GRPD is withholding his name until next of kin is notified.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Departments Traffic Unit: Sgt. Rob Veenstra (616) 456-3771 / rveenstr@grcity.us; or Ofc. Wally Tett (616) 456-3320 / wtett@grcity.us ; or Ofc. Andy Bingel (616) 456-3414 / abingel@grcity.us . Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer (616) 774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.