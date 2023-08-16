Man suffers medical event at Berrien County Jail, dies at hospital

The 40-year-old man was arrested the day before on an OWI High BAC, Flee/Elude police, resisting & obstructing and a driver's license violation.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A 40-year-old Benton Harbor man is dead after he went into cardiac arrest at the Berrien County Jail Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Robert Maurice Graves on Monday, Aug. 14 around 12:49 a.m. on an OWI High BAC, Flee/Elude police, resisting & obstructing and a driver's license violation.

After he was checked out at a nearby hospital and cleared, deputies took him to the Berrien County Jail.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15 around 10:10 a.m., Graves was found in and out of consciousness in his cell, the sheriff's office said.

Jail deputies and medical staff gave him aid, and while in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest.

About an hour and a half later, he died at the hospital.

The Michigan State Police 5th District Special Investigation Section was called in to investigate the death.

On Wednesday, preliminary autopsy results show the man had no signs of any trauma, and had a slightly enlarged heart.

The final autopsy report and determination won't be complete until the toxicology results are in.

