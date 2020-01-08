x
One dead after motorcycle crash in Calhoun County

Deputies believe the man had a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his bike.
SPARTA, Mich. — One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Calhoun County. It happened on 15 Mile Road near Sparta Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday.

When deputies got to the scene they found a 57-year-old Olivet man unresponsive next to his bike.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After investigating, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office believes the man had a medical emergency that caused him to lose control. 

The crash is still under investigation.

