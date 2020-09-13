Man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Muskegon

The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a mailbox post, causing the operator to lose control of the vehicle.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — A man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash Sunday morning in Muskegon County.

Police say the crash happened at around 7:11 a.m. Sunday on westbound Holton Road, west of Rich Road in Dalton Township.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2019 Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle was being driven west on Holton Road by a 46-year-old Muskegon man. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a mailbox post, causing the operator to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then continued for several hundred feet in a grassy ditch area by the roadway before coming to a stop, police say.

Passerby found the motorcycle and the man and called police. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, police say.

