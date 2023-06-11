Man dies after officer involved shooting in Ottawa County

The officer involved was placed on leave, a standard protocol for an officer involved shooting, deputies say.

GEORGETOWN TWP, Mich. — A man is dead following an officer involved shooting on Saturday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's says they were responding to a complaint involving an armed subject at the end of River Ave. in Georgetown Township. They say the subject was threatening to kill other people, as well as himself.

While in contact with the man, a deputy with Ottawa County discharged their firearm, striking him. Paramedics attempted aid, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has turned the investigation over to Michigan State Police. The deputy involved was placed on administrative leave. Both actions, they say, are protocol for an officer involved shooting.

The name of the man is not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

