Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A 26-year-old Twin Lake man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Newaygo County Wednesday.

Newaygo Sheriff's say they responded to the crash on N. Elm Avenue near 2 Mile road in Goodwell Township. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Elm when it veered off the road, hitting a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. The mans identity is not being released at this time.

