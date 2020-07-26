26-year-old man dies after falling off back of accelerating SUV

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police said they are investigating an accident that killed a 26-year-old man from Hubbardston Sunday morning.
Police said shortly before 5 a.m., three people were riding in the open back of an SUV in a public area of Crystal Motor Speedway when they fell off as the vehicle accelerated.
Alex Richard, 26, died from his injuries after falling off the SUV. A 26-year-old Vestaburg man suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Aero Med.
A 25-year-old woman who also fell off was not injured.
The driver, a 30-year-old Ionia man, was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death and lodged at the Montcalm County Jail. A 30-year-old woman who was the front seat passenger was not injured.
The incident is still being investigated.
More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.