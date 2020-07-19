Man dies in motorcycle vs. car crash, drunk driving a contributing factor

The motorcycle operator died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich — A man is dead after a car versus motorcycle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to westbound I-94, mile marker 19, in Lake Township for a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, troopers located a 26-year-old male from Covert who crashed his passenger car into the back of a motorcycle traveling westbound on I-94.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the passenger car rear-ended a motorcycle, which was being operated by a 33-year-old man from Chicago.

The motorcycle operator died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the passenger car sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Lakeland Hospital for observation and then was released.

Investigators at the scene concluded that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the passenger car was lodged at Berrien County jail and charged with operating while intoxicated causing death. His name is being withheld pending his arraignment.

The crash is currently under investigation.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: