GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A man is dead after a house fire on the Grand Rapids' northwest side early Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, it happened on Bridge Street NW, near Bristol Avenue NW. The fire was small and and near the front door area of the house. It was put out quickly. Crews say the house had working fire alarms, however it was full of smoke when they arrived.

One elderly man was located in the doorway of the home, unconscious. Crews attempted life-saving efforts, however, he died at the scene. No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities are not yet sure how long the fire may have been burning or how intense it got. Investigators will be on scene through the morning.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.