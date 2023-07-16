Kayakers discover body of man who drowned after canoe overturned in Berrien Springs

Kayakers spotted the body of 47-year-old Timothy Carl Johns from Berrien Springs.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. — A man is dead after his canoe overturned in St. Joseph River, police say.

The drowning happened around 8:40 a.m. in Oronoko Township, near Andrews University, Berrien Springs Police say.

At the site, police found items that were likely in the canoe when it overturned. There was no sign of a person in the area.

Around 3:30 p.m., kayakers saw a body near an island down the river. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office were able to recover the man.

The victim has been identified as Timothy Carl Johns, 47, of Berrien Springs.

An autopsy is underway, and the investigation is still ongoing.

