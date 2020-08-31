Man drowns in Montcalm County, alcohol a believed factor

Police say the victim’s body was found in the lake, about 40 feet offshore, in around 13 feet of water.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The body of a 45-year-old man was found in Horseshoe Lake Sunday after he was reported missing to police.

At around noon Sunday, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lakeview Post responded to the report of a missing man from 730 Cedar Lake Road. Police were told the man had not been seen since about 1:30 a.m. that morning.

MSP canine teams responded to the area and searched the woods behind the house.

The MSP Aviation Unit also responded, and a drone was used to detect possible areas to search in Horseshoe Lake. The MSP Marine Services Team then responded to those areas and eventually located the victim in the evening hours.

Police say the victim’s body was found in the lake, about 40 feet offshore, in around 13 feet of water.

The victim was identified as John Williams, 45, of Greenville, MI.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.

