UPDATE: Dive team recovers body of Cedar Springs boater

Deputies say the man was wearing a life jacket when his boat flipped, but witnesses say it slipped off.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE: After resuming the search, divers recovered the body of a 34-year-old missing boater in the Muskegon River around 8:30 Sunday morning.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team began searching at 6:30 a.m. using a side scan sonar.

They found the Cedar Springs man in around 10 feet of water, about 25 yards from the boat wreckage.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was assisted by the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, as well as multiple other agencies.

The body of the boater was turned over to a medical examiner to complete the investigation.

On Saturday, Mecosta County Deputies were dispatched to the boat launch on 205th Avenue, South of Hayes Road, around 6:42 p.m.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said the Cedar Springs man was the only person in the boat when it flipped. They say he was wearing a life jacket, but it is reported to have come off during the accident. The man was trying to swim to the shore when he went under.

A dive team searched the area for several hours Saturday, before suspending the search until Sunday morning.

