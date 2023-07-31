25-year-old man drowns in Van Buren Co. pond

Deputies say the man did not know how to swim. He was found in 10 feet of murky water.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man drowned Sunday at a pond in Van Buren County after taking a boat with holes onto the water.

Deputies say they received the report of a man who fell into the water and could not swim around 6:30 p.m. The search for the man was complicated by murky water in the pond.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to the scene and quickly located the man in about 10 feet of water with "zero visibility," according to deputies. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

He has been identified as a 25-year-old man from Mexico.

Investigators say the incident happened when the man and three other people took a boat with holes in it onto the water. The boat began to sink. Three made it to shore, but the man was unable to swim.

Deputies are reminding anyone taking vessels onto the water to have the proper equipment available, like life jackets.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

