x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

25-year-old man drowns in Van Buren Co. pond

Deputies say the man did not know how to swim. He was found in 10 feet of murky water.
Credit: Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man drowned Sunday at a pond in Van Buren County after taking a boat with holes onto the water.

Deputies say they received the report of a man who fell into the water and could not swim around 6:30 p.m. The search for the man was complicated by murky water in the pond.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to the scene and quickly located the man in about 10 feet of water with "zero visibility," according to deputies. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

He has been identified as a 25-year-old man from Mexico.

Investigators say the incident happened when the man and three other people took a boat with holes in it onto the water. The boat began to sink. Three made it to shore, but the man was unable to swim.

Deputies are reminding anyone taking vessels onto the water to have the proper equipment available, like life jackets.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Man biked 500 miles to get wheel chair accessible van for his granddaughter

Before You Leave, Check This Out