Man expected to make full recovery after drive-by shooting near Bridge Street Market

The Grand Rapids Police Department could potentially be looking for more than one suspect.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is still looking for who's responsible for a drive-by shooting in a busy neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The man who was shot is in the hospital, and Chief Eric Winstrom told 13 ON YOUR SIDE Monday that he is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting happened near the Bridge Street Market on the West Side, on Bridge Street between Stocking and Seward Avenue Northwest around 3 p.m. The store closed early Sunday, and reopened early Monday morning.

Chief Winstrom said he could not get into several specifics in this case as they are in the early stages of the investigation and cannot compromise the case.

"The first 48 hours, as I say, is always the most important. We haven't even hit that milestone yet," he said.

Grand Rapids Police detectives spent Monday with more witness interviews.

"According to the officers who were nearby, they heard of somewhere between 15 to 20 shots. The vehicle itself looks like it was shot numerous times," Chief Winstrom said.

The victim was sitting in his car when the gunfire started, with many people nearby doing their weekend shopping.



"Certainly, this was a busy time during the day right outside of supermarket where there could have been children walking around, there could have been unintended victims, easily," Chief Winstrom said. "And so we can't take this lightly."

He said the department could potentially be looking for more than one suspect.



"Usually, when people do that, in an automobile, there's two individuals in there a person driving and a person on the passenger side shooting," Chief Winstrom said. "It's likely that that's what happened."

The victim ran into Bridge Street Market for help, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

"He was very critical. And we weren't certain that he was going to make it. So the quick action that (the employees) took in helping him really made a difference," Chief Winstrom said.

He said for this and other dangerous crimes, perpetrators must be held accountable.



"We're going to take action. We're going to make arrests. We're going to get illegally possessed guns off the street," Chief Winstrom said. "We're gonna make sure that the people that need to be in prison find their way to prison."

This is believed to be a targeted attack, and the public is not believed to be in danger.

If you have information, contact the department at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips can be sent through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

