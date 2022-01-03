Man facing charges in relation to fatal 2021 Kent County crash

Police say Cody Richard Oehme is facing two charges of moving violation causing death.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been issues against a man in connection to an August 2021 crash that killed two in Kent County.

Police say Cody Richard Oehme is facing two charges of moving violation causing death.

The charges stem from a two-car crash that happened last year at the intersection of Algoma Avenue and 20 Mile Road in Solon Township. Police say a Ford F350 was traveling westbound on 20 Mile Road NE when it failed to stop at the stop sign, striking a northbound Buick Envision.

The Buick's passengers, Jack Behrens, 73, and Patricia Behrens, 74, died as a result of the crash.

Police say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

