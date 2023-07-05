Man found dead after trying to save kids on Lake Macatawa

A man and a woman jumped from their boat to save children getting pulled by the current. The woman safely made it back to the boat, but the man never resurfaced.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A man has been found dead after a water recovery in Holland Wednesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say a group of people were boating in Lake Macatawa, pulling a small tube behind the boat. Two small children were on the tube wearing life jackets.

The children fell off the tube, and due to strong winds and currents, the children could not swim back to safety.

A 63-year-old Holland man and a female passenger jumped in the water to save them. They were not wearing life jackets.

The woman was able to make it back to the boat, while the man never resurfaced.

The two children were assisted back onto the boat by a nearby jet skier.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol conducted an extensive search of the area, near Holland's Kollen Park.

At 8 p.m., the man's body was discovered by a scan sonar. He was pulled back to the shore.

Police are not releasing his name at this time.

