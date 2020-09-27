Man found dead at a home in Holland

Detectives are now investigating to discover what led to the man’s death.

HOLLAND, Mich — Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Holland Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is a 32-year-old Holland resident. His body was discovered inside the home at 344 Fourth Avenue in Holland Township.

Detectives are now investigating to discover what led to the man’s death. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death, police say.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

