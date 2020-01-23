GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are investigating the death of a man found outside of a home on the city's northwest side Thursday.

According to Sgt. John Wittkowski, the 62-year-old man was located outside a home in the 1000 block of Broadway Ave. NW.

Investigators believe the man's death was an accident -- possibly a "slip and fall," Wittkowski elaborated.

It was not clear how long the man was outside. Wittkowski said an autopsy will be done by the Medical Examiner's office to determine the victim's cause of death.

