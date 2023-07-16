Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Muskegon Heights alley

When police arrived, they found the body of a man who appeared to have been shot numerous times.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Muskegon Heights, police say.

Officers received a call about a man laying down in an alley behind a home in the 2300 block of Baker Street around 10:07 a.m.

Muskegon Heights Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

