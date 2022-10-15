x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man found putting phone into Goodwill fitting room with women inside

A 19- and 20-year-old woman were inside the fitting room. The man was identified by police Saturday.
Credit: Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids / Facebook

LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies were searching for a man who placed a phone under the door of a changing room in a Lowell Township store on Friday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. 

The man was identified on Saturday with help from the community.

A 19- and 20-year-old woman were inside the fitting room.

The store, a Goodwill, is located at 11625 East Fulton Street. The investigation is still ongoing by the Sheriff's Office.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure

Before You Leave, Check This Out