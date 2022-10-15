Man found putting phone into Goodwill fitting room with women inside

A 19- and 20-year-old woman were inside the fitting room. The man was identified by police Saturday.

LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies were searching for a man who placed a phone under the door of a changing room in a Lowell Township store on Friday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

The man was identified on Saturday with help from the community.

A 19- and 20-year-old woman were inside the fitting room.

The store, a Goodwill, is located at 11625 East Fulton Street. The investigation is still ongoing by the Sheriff's Office.

