Man hospitalized after being shot by Kentwood police officer

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after being shot by a police officer in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon.

Kentwood police say they responded to Stauffer Avenue SE around 3 p.m., where neighbors reported that the man allegedly fired a shot with a rifle and yelled. Neighbors say the man then left the initial address, still carrying the rifle.

Police say they encountered the man, who was still armed, on Woodshire Place. An officer shot the suspect and took him into custody before transporting him via ambulance to a hospital for treatment. The man is in stable condition, according to police.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting and the Kentwood Police Department officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

