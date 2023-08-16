Young man hospitalized from Battle Creek shooting

A young man showed up to the hospital critically injured from shooting injuries. Police are searching for any information on the case.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A young man is in critical condition after a shooting in Battle Creek, police say.

The man showed up at Bronson Hospital around 7:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds. Police believe the shooting happened in the second block of Highway Street, in Post Addition.

Officials believe there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information or around the area at the time of the shooting is asked to call police at 269-966-3322 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

