x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Man hurt after rollover crash

The caller reported hearing a man yelling from the roadway.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 23-year-old man is hurt after his car rolled over in a crash early Sunday morning. A call came in just before 5 a.m. that a man was yelling in the roadway.

When Ottawa County Deputies arrived on scene, they found a man trapped in his upside down car. Their investigation shows that he was going West on Leonard when he ran off the road near 8th Street. He hit a mailbox, a utility box, a cement wall and a tree before the car flipped.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Business up in flames in Kalamazoo

RELATED: Suspect at large after shooting man in Ottawa County

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.