Man hurt after rollover crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 23-year-old man is hurt after his car rolled over in a crash early Sunday morning. A call came in just before 5 a.m. that a man was yelling in the roadway.
When Ottawa County Deputies arrived on scene, they found a man trapped in his upside down car. Their investigation shows that he was going West on Leonard when he ran off the road near 8th Street. He hit a mailbox, a utility box, a cement wall and a tree before the car flipped.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
