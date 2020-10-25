Man hurt after rollover crash

The caller reported hearing a man yelling from the roadway.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 23-year-old man is hurt after his car rolled over in a crash early Sunday morning. A call came in just before 5 a.m. that a man was yelling in the roadway.

When Ottawa County Deputies arrived on scene, they found a man trapped in his upside down car. Their investigation shows that he was going West on Leonard when he ran off the road near 8th Street. He hit a mailbox, a utility box, a cement wall and a tree before the car flipped.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

