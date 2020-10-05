GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Bridge St.

Police say the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Right now, police do not have any information on a potential suspect.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as soon as they become available.

