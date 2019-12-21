CHICAGO — A Michigan man recently identified as the newborn boy snatched from his mother in 1964 by someone posing as a maternity-ward nurse was found through ancestry websites after the man or a child of his submitted DNA to the sites to learn more about their family tree.

That's according to genetic genealogist CeCe Moore who played a role in the discovery.

She told The Associated Press Friday that she and an adopted son of the Fronczaks submitted DNA from one of the kidnapped boy’s close relatives to the ancestry sites in 2014.

They finally got a notification last year through one of the sites that there was a match.

FILE - In this April 30, 1964 file photo, Dora Fronczak holds a rosary as she and her husband Chester Fronczak pray for the return of their kidnapped son in Chicago. Their son, Paul Joseph, was kidnapped from Michael Reese Hospital the day after he was born.

AP

