Man identified as Grand Rapids stabbing victim

The 53-year-old man died after an early morning stabbing on Sunday. Investigators say it was a homicide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A man who died from stab wounds in Grand Rapids has been identified, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

The department said they were called to Division Ave South and Sutton Street Southwest around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Responders then transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The man has been identified as Larone Crenshaw, 53. After an autopsy, the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

GRPD's Major Case Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.