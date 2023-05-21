Man in critical condition after shooting at Cascade Twp. car show

Deputies say the cars were congregating in and around Kent County, driving dangerously. A fight broke out, resulting in a 21-year-old getting shot.

CASCADE, Michigan — A man is critically injured after an overnight shooting at a car show in Cascade Township, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

The situation began around midnight Saturday in the 5200 block of 33rd Street SE, where there was impromptu car show with around 100 to 200 vehicles in attendance.

Deputies say the cars were congregating in and around Kent County, driving dangerously.

A fight broke out between a group on 33rd Street, resulting in a 21-year-old Gaines Township man getting shot.

He was taken to the hospital where deputies say he is in critical condition.

Police say most of the crowd fled as deputies arrived, leaving behind trash and damage from reckless driving.

The Sheriff's Office is searching for suspect involved in the shooting. If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.