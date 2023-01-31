Man in critical condition after stabbing inside Wyoming steakhouse

Investigators believe two patrons got into a physical altercation inside Brann's Steakhouse in Wyoming. A 34-year-old man was stabbed several times as a result.

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is critically injured after a stabbing inside a Wyoming restaurant, the Department of Public Safety says.

Police say the incident happened around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday night at the Brann's Steakhouse and Grille located at 4157 South Division Avenue.

Investigators believe two patrons got into a physical altercation inside the restaurant. A 34-year-old man was stabbed several times as a result.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is undergoing surgery, officers say.

The person of interest in the investigation was found a few blocks away from the steakhouse and is detained for questioning.

Police do not know what led up to the altercation at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616)530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.