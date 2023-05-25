Man arrested in Grand Rapids after police raid

The suspect is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct, but police say there is no threat to the public.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been taken into custody after the Grand Rapids Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon.

After 2:30 p.m., Grand Rapids Police conducted a search on Commerce Avenue SW between Bartlett and Wealthy streets to find evidence of several felony crimes. They say the suspect is also charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct.

The Special Response Team found chemicals, equipment and supplies that can be used to make illegal substances.

The Michigan State Police Methamphetamine Response Team was also called in for assistance, and say there is no threat to the public after reviewing what they found.

Officials say the Major Case Team is leading the investigation.

If you have any information, contact GRPD or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or online at www.silentobserver.org.

