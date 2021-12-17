Man in serious condition after being hit by truck Thursday night

Police say the 42-year-old man attempted to cross S. Division and was struck by a pickup traveling north.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in serious condition tonight after being hit by a car in Gaines Township Thursday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 6:15 p.m. when they responded to reports of a pedestrian hit on S. Division Avenue, south of 60th Street.

Police say the 42-year-old man attempted to cross S. Division and was struck by a pickup traveling north. Life saving efforts were carried out, but the man was transported by AMR to Metro Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the truck appeared to have the right of way, according to police, and was not cited. Police believe alcohol may have been a factor, but it remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.