IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, a man was hurt after he hit rumble strips and flipped his car several times. The accident happened on eastbound I-96 near Cutler Road in Portland Township. The man lost control of his vehicle after hitting the rumble strips, causing it to roll over multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

