Man injured after drive-by shooting in Gaines Twp.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man is injured after a drive-by shooting in Kent County, the Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies say the shooting was on Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street in Gaines Township.
A man was hit by gunfire and is on the way to a nearby hospital, officials say.
Police believe several vehicles were involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
