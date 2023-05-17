Man injured after drive-by shooting in Gaines Twp.

A man was hit by gunfire and is on the way to a nearby hospital, officials say.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man is injured after a drive-by shooting in Kent County, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say the shooting was on Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street in Gaines Township.

A man was hit by gunfire and is on the way to a nearby hospital, officials say.

Police believe several vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

