Man injured after drive-by shooting in Gaines Twp.

A man was hit by gunfire and is on the way to a nearby hospital, officials say.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man is injured after a drive-by shooting in Kent County, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say the shooting was on Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street in Gaines Township.

Police believe several vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

