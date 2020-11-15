x
Local News

Man injured after stabbing in Grand Rapids

Police said the suspect has been taken into custody.
A Grand Rapids Police cruiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Grand Rapids. 

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. on Louis Campau NW. GRPD said the victim, a 24-year-old man, was stabbed in the torso. He drove himself to the hospital, where he is being treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the suspect has been taken into custody. He is a 21-year-old man. The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument the two men had.  

