Man killed after being ejected from pickup truck

Deputies say a pickup was towing another pickup when they were hit from behind. One of the passengers was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled over.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — One man is dead after being ejected from a pickup overnight Sunday.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office say it happened on northbound I69 near the 39 mile marker just after midnight. After investigating, they found that a pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old Eaton Rapids Man was towing another pickup truck being controlled by a 23-year-old Eaten Rapids man.

Another pickup truck, towing an empty horse trailer, hit the rear of the towed pickup and caused both the towed and towing pickups to roll into the median.

A 66-year-old Eaten Rapids man was ejected as those trucks rolled and was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other occupants were transported to a Kalamazoo hospital. Two are in serious but stable condition, and the third is in stable condition.

The driver of the truck pulling the horse trailer and the three children inside that truck were not hurt.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate what happened and the reason for the collision. Right now, they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: