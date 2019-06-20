GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police say a 43-year-old man has died after hitting a tree at a home near Riverside Park.

Police received the call at 7:13 a.m. Thursday, that a man had crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home at Gilpin St. NE and Riverside Dr. NE.

No witnesses have been located, thus far.

Anyone with any information can contact GRPD's Traffic Unit: Ofc. Wally Tett (616) 456-3320 / wtett@grcity.us / or Ofc. Justin Ewald (616) 456-4282 / jewald@grcity.us. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer (616) 774-2345.

