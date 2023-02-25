x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

25-year-old dies after crashing into tree in Hastings Twp.

Authorities are unsure is alcohol and drugs are a factor.
Credit: Adobe

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday afternoon crash that has left a 25-year-old man dead.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 on E-M-79 near Quimby Road in Hastings Township. 

Investigators say that the victim was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck when he drove off the center lane and onto the left side until he collided with trees.

The man is from Vermontville, and died at the scene.

Authorities are unsure is alcohol and drugs are a factor.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New and improved Versiti blood center opens in GR

Before You Leave, Check This Out