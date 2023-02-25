25-year-old dies after crashing into tree in Hastings Twp.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday afternoon crash that has left a 25-year-old man dead.
The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 on E-M-79 near Quimby Road in Hastings Township.
Investigators say that the victim was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck when he drove off the center lane and onto the left side until he collided with trees.
The man is from Vermontville, and died at the scene.
Authorities are unsure is alcohol and drugs are a factor.