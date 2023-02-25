25-year-old dies after crashing into tree in Hastings Twp.

Authorities are unsure is alcohol and drugs are a factor.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday afternoon crash that has left a 25-year-old man dead.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 on E-M-79 near Quimby Road in Hastings Township.

Investigators say that the victim was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck when he drove off the center lane and onto the left side until he collided with trees.

The man is from Vermontville, and died at the scene.