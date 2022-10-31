Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company

Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries.

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says.

Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries.

The box truck was being driven by an employee of a different company.

This was the 39th worker death in Michigan in 2022.

Just last week, a 51-year-old man was killed in an accident at Standale Lumber in Grandville after a load of lumber fell from a trailer and struck him.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.