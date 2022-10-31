x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company

Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries.
Credit: MasterShot
Caution tape

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. 

Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries.

The box truck was being driven by an employee of a different company. 

This was the 39th worker death in Michigan in 2022.

Just last week, a 51-year-old man was killed in an accident at Standale Lumber in Grandville after a load of lumber fell from a trailer and struck him.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Judge sends former GRPD officer to trial

Before You Leave, Check This Out