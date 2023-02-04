x
Kent Co. Sheriff's office investigating Plainfield Twp. crash that kills 86-year-old man

An 18-year-old has also been hospitalized, but her current condition is unknown.
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has died following a deadly crash in Plainfield Township Saturday morning, says the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of N. Division and 7 Mile Road. 

Deputies say an 18-year-old from Sparta was traveling northbound in a Jeep when she ran the stop sign and struck an 86-year-old driving a Dodge Ram.

Both were taken to a hospital, but officials say the man later died.

The 18-year-old's current condition is unknown.

The KCSO Traffic Safety Unit will continue to investigate. 

